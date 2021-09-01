The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency released a set of proposed rules for cannabis business, including two new license types and reduced fees.

The two new licenses include an educational research permit and a newly expanded microbusiness license, MLive.com reported.

The agency is also proposing the following reduction in fees:

From $6,000 to $3,000 for marijuana business license applications.

From $40,000 to $24,000 for Class C cultivation permits and processor licenses.

From $21,000 to $15,000 for retail, testing lab and transporter permits.

The agency also announced a new social equity plan – the Joint Ventures Pathway Program – designed to partner qualified applicants with licensed recreational marijuana companies, the Detroit Metro Times reported.

More information about that program is available here.