Nevada awards 20 provisional licenses for marijuana consumption lounges

Nevada’s Cannabis Compliance Board handed out 20 provisional licenses for marijuana consumption lounges, including 10 set aside for social equity applicants.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both stand-alone lounges and those affiliated with retail stores received licenses, including 10 social equity licensees.

Those 10 are eligible for discounted fees if they have a nonviolent cannabis conviction on their record and live in an underprivileged neighborhood.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Las Vegas TV station KLAS, almost all of the 20 licenses went to companies in Las Vegas and unincorporated Clark County.

Nevada regulators approved consumption lounges in June, and an estimated 60-65 licenses will be issued.