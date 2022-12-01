Nevada awards 20 provisional licenses for marijuana consumption lounges


- Updated

Women, minority execs show few gains in U.S. cannabis industry, according to the latest data from the MJBiz Diversity, Inclusion and Equity Report. Get your copy here.

Nevada’s Cannabis Compliance Board handed out 20 provisional licenses for marijuana consumption lounges, including 10 set aside for social equity applicants.

Both stand-alone lounges and those affiliated with retail stores received licenses, including 10 social equity licensees.

Those 10 are eligible for discounted fees if they have a nonviolent cannabis conviction on their record and live in an underprivileged neighborhood.

According to Las Vegas TV station KLAS, almost all of the 20 licenses went to companies in Las Vegas and unincorporated Clark County.

Nevada regulators approved consumption lounges in June, and an estimated 60-65 licenses will be issued.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Cultivation

New York issues first adult-use marijuana retail permits, OKs delivery to expedite sales
Image of the Queensboro Bridge in New York City

Cultivation

Opinion: How cannabis companies can create social impact through employment partnerships
Image of diverse group of co-workers raising hands together

Legal

New York could issue first adult-use marijuana retail licenses Monday
Image of the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City
Briefs Medical & Recreational Nevada Recreational Retail Social Equity 