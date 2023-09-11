New Jersey is poised to finally legalize most marijuana edibles

Marijuana-infused drinks, baked goods and other familiar THC edibles apparently are finally on their way to New Jersey.

State cannabis regulators took the first steps toward dismantling New Jersey’s unique ban on “edible products resembling food” under regulations proposed last week, the Asbury Park Press reported.

New Jersey legalized adult-use cannabis in November 2020, but the state is an outlier among legal markets in limiting edibles products to “syrups, pills, tablets, capsules and chewables,” according to the newspaper.

But under the regulators’ proposal, marijuana operators in the state would be allowed to produce baked goods, butters, drinks and other infused products.

The proposal can’t be approved until December.

But in the meantime, according to the Asbury Park Press, licensed marijuana manufacturers in the state wishing to produce edibles can apply for a waiver.

“These waivers will allow for some immediate expansion of edible products in both the medicinal market, which is critical, as well as the adult-use market,” Cannabis Regulatory Commission Executive Director Jeff Brown told the newspaper.

“These will enable us to start approving some products.”

The agency will accept waiver applications starting this week, Brown said.

Edibles will still be limited to 10 milligrams of THC per serving, with the THC in drinks capped at 5 milligrams.