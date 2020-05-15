Oklahoma issues first medical cannabis product recall

Oklahoma health authorities on Friday issued the first medical marijuana product recall in the program’s short history.

A spokesperson for the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) told the Tulsa World that the product batch in question failed to meet state standards, having tested positive for myclobutanil. That pesticide can create toxic gases when heated.

The batch being recalled, a mixture of infused mints and vape cartridges, was produced by Moon Mix, an MMJ processor based in Oklahoma County.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the state’s medical marijuana market – which began sales in October 2018 – has been in a “grace period” through July 1, during which lab testing isn’t required for products to be sold by dispensaries.

Cultivators are still required to have their harvests tested by labs, however, and the specific batch in question had not failed previous testing, an OMMA spokesperson told the Tulsa World.

The recall was initiated after an OMMA inspector requested a testing-lab certificate of analysis from Moon Mix for the wholesale raw cannabis it had purchased and used to make its mints and vape cartridges.

The company was unable to provide the certificate, so a new lab test was ordered by the OMMA and the product batch then failed the pesticide test.

