Power company clarifies stance on supplying MS medical cannabis growers

Medical cannabis growers in northern Mississippi might still be able to receive power from a major wholesale energy supplier in the region.

The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) issued a clarifying statement in response to a news report that the company may not provide energy to cannabis growers:

“We want to be clear about TVA’s position on the implications to our energy service to Mississippi customers: TVA has an obligation to serve our customers with safe, reliable, low-cost energy and we will continue to do so.

“There will be no interruption in service because of this newly signed law.”

The statement comes after the Daily Journal in Tupelo, Mississippi, obtained a document in which the TVA said that, because it’s a federally owned utility company, it must follow U.S. drug laws.

In that document, the TVA said it “will not direct any federal resources or funds to the cultivation and/or distribution of marijuana.”

However, the clarifying statement went on to say the TVA is still charting its course of action.

“We are looking to the appropriate federal agencies for further clarification and have requested additional guidance,” the TVA said.

“Our service to our customers remains unchanged and we will continue to carry out our mission.”