Vermont up to 25 recreational marijuana stores in first three months of legal sales

Vermont began recreational marijuana sales only three months ago, and in that time, the number of stores has jumped from a handful to about two dozen – and more are expected to open in the near future.

At the beginning of October, only four retail cannabis stores were licensed in the state, with three open for business, the Associated Press reported.

Today, however, 25 stores around the state are selling adult-use marijuana, with another four slated to open within a month, according to Vermont’s state marijuana regulatory authority.

Seven more retail stores have received licenses, and about 50 retailers overall were prequalified for licensing as of October.

The municipalities around Vermont with operating adult-use stores include:

Barton.

Brattleboro.

Burlington.

Cambridge.

Derby.

Middlebury.

Montpelier.

Rutland.

The first day of sales in October 2022 drew long lines, strong demand and a celebratory atmosphere.

Vermont retailers are projected to reach $40 million-$65 million in 2023 and hit $120 million-$145 million in sales by 2026, according to the 2022 MJBiz Factbook.