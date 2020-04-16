A heavily regulated marijuana industry such as Illinois’ and the current status of cannabis in the state might be just what’s needed to deal with the coronavirus crisis and a probable economic recession, according to industry officials.
Yet, newly licensed entrants to that state’s cannabis industry will not only be challenged by a lingering coronavirus pandemic but also the subsequent economic downturn.
We’d like to know your thoughts on how the COVID-19 outbreak is going to affect future marijuana licensing and investments, not only in Illinois, but nationwide.
