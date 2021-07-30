Apple platform offers another California marijuana company app

After changing its terms of service this summer, the Apple App Store has added at least three California marijuana company apps, starting with Eaze, then The Parent Co. and now Emjay.

According to a news release, the app for marijuana delivery service Emjay debuted on the Apple platform on July 29, allowing cannabis customers to browse businesses’ MJ menus and place orders for deliveries in Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco.

The company has plans to improve the app and add even more features, according to the release.

Because anticipated Apple’s policy change, CEO Chris Vaughn said, the company was ready to act.

“We’re thrilled to now be live on the App Store, be one of the first native iOS applications for cannabis shopping and to be able to provide a more convenient and seamless experience for our customers,” Vaughn said in the release.