Arkansas awards final two medical marijuana dispensary licenses

Arkansas regulators drew from the state’s reserve list to award medical marijuana dispensary licenses in Zones 6 and 8 in the southwestern part of the state.

According to the Arkansas Times, the reserve list from which Green Remedies Group and T&C Management were chosen is composed of expired applications.

Green Remedies will be licensed in Garland County (Zone 6) and T&C in the city of Texarkana (Zone 8).

Moving forward, the state plans to employ a lottery system to issue MMJ licenses, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

For now, the two new dispensaries licensed by the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission fill the quota of 40 that the agency is allowed to issue under state law, according to the Democrat-Gazette.

Since the state’s first dispensary opened in May 2019, patients in Arkansas have purchased more than 54,009 pounds of medical marijuana, according to the commission.

Through July 23, licensed MMJ dispensaries totaled $365 million in sales, according to Little Rock TV station KARK.