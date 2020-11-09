Aurora Cannabis reports quarterly loss amid restructuring push

Major Canadian marijuana producer Aurora Cannabis reported a slight quarterly revenue increase during its first fiscal quarter, despite an adjusted EBITDA loss of 57.9 million Canadian dollars ($44.7 million) as the company worked through its transition plan.

Net revenue was CA$67.8 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, and Aurora’s quarterly net loss was CA$109.5 million.

ongoing restructuring , Aurora said its quarterly adjusted EBITDA loss was CA$10.5 million.

The Alberta-headquartered company said it plans to achieve positive adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter.

Aurora’s Canadian recreational cannabis revenue shrank by 3% on a quarterly basis to CA$34.3 million.

CEO Miguel Martin struck an optimistic tone on a Monday morning conference call, highlighting overall growth in Canada’s adult-use market and consumers “(demonstrating) very dynamic tendencies, with market share moving very quickly between brands unlike in more stable (consumer packaged goods) categories.”

“This provides us with a great opening for our pivot to premium brands,” he said.

Martin added that Aurora’s Canadian recreational strategy is focused on:

Driving sales of premium flower brands.

Increasing market share of “key growth formats,” including vape products, pre-rolls, edibles and concentrates.

Aligning production costs with sales and shifting from fixed-cost production to variable-cost production.

Medical cannabis net revenue, including international medical marijuana income, increased 4% from the previous quarter to CA$33.5 million.

Aurora attributed that growth to strong international medical growth and “consistent performance” in Canada’s medical marijuana market, where the company said it holds a first-place position in terms of net revenue.

Aurora recently filed a preliminary short-form base shelf prospectus that will allow it to raise as much as $500 million over 25 months.

“But we are firmly convinced that our focus on getting to cash-flow positive as quickly as possible will both demonstrate the excellent long-term value creation possible in this industry and will alleviate the need for additional equity capital as far as possible,” Chief Financial Officer Glen Ibbott said Monday.

The Edmonton-based firm reported an annual loss of CA$3.3 billion for its 2020 fiscal year, including a CA$1.6 billion write-down.

Aurora trades as ACB on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.