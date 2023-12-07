Australian cannabis production and exports inched higher in 2022 on the back of consistent industry growth, according to new data published by the country’s Office of Drug Control.

According to the freshly published data, medical cannabis companies in Australia produced 24,900 kilograms (54,895 pounds) of cannabis in 2022, up from 16,700 kilograms in 2021.

It’s the first time Australia’s Office of Drug Control is proactively disclosing the most basic data for the industry.

Outside Australia, Canada and some other countries, a lack of credible, government-backed data is a major issue in the international medical cannabis industry.

The total quantity of Australian cannabis exported last year increased slightly to 1,510 kilograms, up almost 6% compared to 2021.

The German market accounted for most of Australia’s exports.

Of the 1,510 kilograms shipped out of Australia last year, 935 kilograms landed in Germany.

However, the amount of cannabis shipped to Germany in 2022 declined 26% compared to 2021.

The United Kingdom was second, with 407 kilograms imported from Australia in 2022.

Other countries were:

New Zealand (167 kilograms).

France (1 kilogram).

Australia is also disclosing the total quantity of cannabis inventory.

Cannabis inventory in Australia, as of the end of 2022, was 15,400 kilograms.

The country finished 2021 with 17,700 kilograms of inventory.

Data for 2023 will not be available until the third quarter of 2024.