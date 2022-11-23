Canadian adult-use cannabis sales stay flat in September

By MJBizDaily Staff

Monthly Canadian sales of legal adult-use cannabis barely increased between August and September, totaling 389.9 million Canadian dollars ($291 million).

The cannabis sales total in August was revised downward, also to CA$389.9 million, by national data agency Statistics Canada.

On an annual basis, Canadian recreational cannabis sales have increased 12.2% since September 2021.

Monthly marijuana sales in Ontario, the largest provincial market in Canada, grew 1.1% month-over-month to CA$155.5 million in September.

In the second-largest market, Alberta, sales increased 2% on a monthly basis to CA$68.7 million.

British Columbia’s September sales were up by 0.6% over August, to CA$59.4 million.

Those gains in Canada’s three most valuable provincial marijuana markets were offset by month-over-month declines in the remaining seven provinces:

  • Quebec: CA$49.7 million (-2.5%).
  • Manitoba: CA$15.8 million (-0.2%).
  • Saskatchewan: CA$15.6 million (-3.1%).
  • Nova Scotia: CA$9 million (-4.5%).
  • New Brunswick: CA$6.8 million (-4.9%).
  • Newfoundland and Labrador: CA$5.7 million (-6.2%).
  • Prince Edward Island: CA$1.8 million (-15.3%).

In Yukon territory, September cannabis sales were worth CA$1 million, a decline of 1.5% from August.

Statistics Canada did not report cannabis retail sales figures for the Northwest Territories and Nunavut.

Overall sales of all retail goods in Canada declined by 0.5% on a monthly basis from August to September.

