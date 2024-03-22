Canadian cannabis sales drop 11.5% from December to January

Retail sales of legal adult-use cannabis in Canada tumbled by 11.5% from December to January, totaling 400.1 million Canadian dollars ($294.2 million).

Statistics Canada’s cannabis sales figure for December 2023 was revised to CA$451.8 million, up from the previous figure of CA$441.2 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

That monthly data revision increases Canada’s full-year 2024 recreational cannabis sales total to CA$5.08 billion (previously CA$5.07 billion).

On a year-over-year basis, January cannabis sales grew by 1.2% compared to January 2023.

Month-over-month sales shrank in every Canadian province and territory tracked by Statistics Canada, which excludes the Northwest Territories and Nunavut.

The sales decline from December to January was especially precipitous in Ontario, where sales shrunk by 14.8% to CA$156.8 million.

January sales totals and month-over-month sales declines in other Canadian jurisdictions were:

Alberta: CA$73.8 million (-10%).

British Columbia: CA$58.1 million (-9.8%).

Quebec: CA$48.8 million (-10%).

Manitoba: CA$17.4 million (-6.6%).

Saskatchewan: CA$16.1 million (-2.9%).

Nova Scotia: CA$9.9 million (-9.6%).

Newfoundland: CA$7.5 million (-5.3%).

New Brunswick: CA$7.4 million (-11.7%).

Prince Edward Island: CA$2.1 million (-6%).

Yukon: CA$973,000 (-15.5%).

Statistics Canada’s monthly retail cannabis sales figures do not include medical marijuana sales or illicit cannabis sales.

ADVERTISEMENT

Annual adult-use sales in Canada passed CA$5 billion in 2023, increasing 12.2% over 2022.

The rate of Canadian cannabis sales growth has slowed significantly since the early days of adult-use legalization, which took effect in October 2018.