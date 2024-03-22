Canadian cannabis sales drop 11.5% from December to January

By MJBizDaily Staff

Don’t miss our MJBiz LinkedIn Live covering “Women Leaders in Cannabis: Shattering the Grass Ceiling” on Wednesday, March 27, at 2 p.m. ET. Visit LinkedIn to register!

Retail sales of legal adult-use cannabis in Canada tumbled by 11.5% from December to January, totaling 400.1 million Canadian dollars ($294.2 million).

Statistics Canada’s cannabis sales figure for December 2023 was revised to CA$451.8 million, up from the previous figure of CA$441.2 million.

That monthly data revision increases Canada’s full-year 2024 recreational cannabis sales total to CA$5.08 billion (previously CA$5.07 billion).

On a year-over-year basis, January cannabis sales grew by 1.2% compared to January 2023.

Month-over-month sales shrank in every Canadian province and territory tracked by Statistics Canada, which excludes the Northwest Territories and Nunavut.

The sales decline from December to January was especially precipitous in Ontario, where sales shrunk by 14.8% to CA$156.8 million.

January sales totals and month-over-month sales declines in other Canadian jurisdictions were:

  • Alberta: CA$73.8 million (-10%).
  • British Columbia: CA$58.1 million (-9.8%).
  • Quebec: CA$48.8 million (-10%).
  • Manitoba: CA$17.4 million (-6.6%).
  • Saskatchewan: CA$16.1 million (-2.9%).
  • Nova Scotia: CA$9.9 million (-9.6%).
  • Newfoundland: CA$7.5 million (-5.3%).
  • New Brunswick: CA$7.4 million (-11.7%).
  • Prince Edward Island: CA$2.1 million (-6%).
  • Yukon: CA$973,000 (-15.5%).

Statistics Canada’s monthly retail cannabis sales figures do not include medical marijuana sales or illicit cannabis sales.

Annual adult-use sales in Canada passed CA$5 billion in 2023, increasing 12.2% over 2022.

The rate of Canadian cannabis sales growth has slowed significantly since the early days of adult-use legalization, which took effect in October 2018.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Cultivation

Canada’s finance minister warned about cannabis industry ‘financial distress’
Image of Canadian money burning

Canada

Canadian cannabis operator SNDL halves annual loss to CA$176.6 million
Image of Canadian money with a blue tint and blue background

Cultivation

Curaleaf buying Canadian cannabis operator with eye on global markets
Image of U.S. and Canadian flags next to each other
Briefs Canada International Recreational Retail 
Emerald Logo
© 2024 Emerald X, LLC. All Rights Reserved
ABOUTCAREERSAUTHORIZED SERVICE PROVIDERSYour Privacy ChoicesTERMS OF USEPRIVACY POLICY