Activist cannabis testing labs acquire rivals, increase national reach

Two multistate cannabis testing labs that recently joined forces to establish industry standards are expanding their footprints.

Michigan-based multistate lab operator ACT Laboratories acquired Florida testing company Green Scientific Lab Holdings and its related assets.

And California-headquartered SC Labs acquired Arizona testing operation C4 Laboratories.

ACT and SC declined to reveal the terms of their transactions to MJBizDaily.

However, ACT did note two personnel moves in a news release announcing its acquisition:

Rafael Bombonato, chief compliance officer and interim CEO of Green Scientific, will become vice president of quality for ACT.

Diana Asensio, currently Green Scientific’s lab director for Florida, will continue in the same role for ACT.

The acquisition of the Florida lab brings to eight the number of marijuana markets in which ACT has or will have operations by year’s end, according to the release.

ACT is also active in Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania and has lab assets in New Jersey that it plans to make operational this year.

Meanwhile, SC Labs’ acquisition gives the operation a presence in five cannabis markets – Arizona, California, Colorado, Michigan and Oregon.

In an effort to nationally standardize testing, ACT and SC recently launched the Trust In Testing Certification.

The initiative outlines stringent lab-quality requirements to ensure brands and consumers can trust cannabis testing results.