Cannabis executives participate in Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day









How’s it been working in close quarters with children?



Rosie Mattio, CEO of Mattio Communications in New York City: Working from home with my four young daughters has been both challenging and rewarding in many ways. On the one hand, I feel like I am constantly "shushing" them in anticipation of ongoing calls, as well as trying to balance my busy work schedule with their busy school schedule. There is a lot of juggling that I don't generally have to deal with when I am in the city in my office.



That being said, as a mom who travels a few times a month for work and is out a lot at night for client and media dinners, I am relishing in this precious time together. ... Additionally, I think it's great for my kids to see just "how hard mommy works." They now have a tangible image of what I do all day and the effort I put in day in and day out, which I hope will instill a great work ethic in them.



Are perceptions of cannabis professionals as parents changing?



I think in an industry of startups, we are all constantly go, go, go. We put on a tough shield of "get stuff done" and often don't show vulnerability. Working from home during COVID-19 has humanized the industry. I keep saying I haven't been on a Zoom meeting in the last five weeks where I haven't seen a child or dog run by, so we are giving glimpses of our lives to each other, which I think will help build more meaningful relationships as we come out of it.



There is also a sense of camaraderie among the parents we work with. We are all just doing our best to keep our companies and routines going while juggling the responsibilities of being parents, so that feeling of all being in it together is bonding us.