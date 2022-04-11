Cannabis industry real estate lender Pelorus Equity Group closed the second tranche of its $77.3 million loan to California marijuana company Harborside.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first tranche of the loan closed in February, in connection with Harborside’s deal to acquire California retailer Urbn Leaf and Los Angeles-based cultivator, processor and distributor Loudpack.

That acquisition closed last week, with Harborside set to change its name to StateHouse Holdings.

Proceeds from the loan’s second tranche “were used primarily to retire certain existing loans and provide additional working capital,” Pelorus said in a Monday news release.

Expert advice for a stronger shelf life Learn the fundamentals for getting started in cannabis retail in this comprehensive guide curated by the editors at MJBizDaily with help from industry experts. Inside the MJBizDaily Retail Buyers Guide: Learn best practices for designing a cannabis dispensary.

Select display infrastructure that supports industry compliance.

Choose the right point-of-sale system for your operation.

How to incorporate e-commerce and home delivery.

And more! Get the Guide

The second tranche of the loan was worth $31.9 million, Harborside said in February, and carries a nominal interest rate of 10.25%, plus fees.

The second tranche is secured against the combined company’s real estate and marijuana licenses.