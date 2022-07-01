A licensed marijuana testing laboratory’s certification in Colorado to test marijuana for potency has been suspended.

Ian Barringer, founder of RM3 Labs, told MJBizDaily that the lab’s licenses to test medical and recreational marijuana in Colorado remain active and that the potency certification has not been revoked or canceled.

At issue, according to Berringer, was a step in the process where his company was sorting large stem material and seeds from the sample before testing.

The procedure was an attempt “to mimic the way people prepare flower themselves when they’re consuming it,” he said.

The state Department of Public Health and Environment asked the Broomfield-based company to quit following the process because no other labs in Colorado use it.

RM3 complied, Barringer said, adding that “this is a step that’s been disclosed to the regulators and our clients for a decade.”

He noted that if the step in question is removed, potency test results will likely come back lower because the plant material that had been removed during that step usually decreases THC numbers, effectively watering down the potency of the sample.

In the meantime, the potency-testing certification is suspended while regulators conduct an investigation.

A spokesperson for the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division confirmed the suspension and that RM3’s licenses are current.

However, the spokesperson declined further comment “on any open and ongoing investigations.”

The lab can still conduct other tests, including for metals, solvents and other contaminants.

