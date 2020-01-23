Cresco Labs, a multistate cannabis operator based in Chicago, said it has secured up to $200 million in debt funding from a syndicate of lenders.

The money is earmarked to:

Expand operations in Illinois, where it’s based.

Finance pending acquisitions

Fund other growth initiatives.

The company expects to draw down up to an initial $100 million of the total by the end of January.

The remaining maximum of $100 million will be a mutually agreed-upon figure with the lenders.

The debt financing was secured with a number of investors, including institutional lenders as well as members of the management team at Cresco and its board.

The interest rate for the initial amount of up to $100 million is roughly 12.7% to 13.2%, depending on payback terms.

While capital is in short supply in the marijuana industry, Cresco’s deal shows that well-run cannabis companies can still access money.

Cresco’s move follows that of another multistate operator, Massachusetts-based Curaleaf, which last week closed up to a $300 million debt offering.

Cresco trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange as CL.

– Nick Thomas

