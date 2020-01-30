Detroit bans adult-use cannabis sales through March 31

The Detroit City Council voted to extend a temporary ban on recreational marijuana sales through March 31 as the city grapples with implementing a social equity program and a burgeoning illicit market.

The extension allows “additional opportunity to continue to develop a social equity program,” according to City Councilman James Tate’s office.

Meanwhile, the demand for illicit marijuana is high in the city because of its low cost, Police Chief James Craig told The Detroit News.

Recreational marijuana sales in Michigan launched Dec. 1, but because communities are allowed to opt out, uneven business opportunities have been created.

About 1,400 communities have opted out, so far.

Marijuana Business Daily projects Michigan will reach $1.4 billion-$1.7 billion in annual recreational marijuana sales when the market matures.

– Associated Press and Marijuana Business Daily