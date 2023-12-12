Emilie Lewis has been promoted to senior vice president, marketing, audience and content strategy for MJBiz, the leading brand for cannabis business intelligence and connections, it was announced by trade show and media company Emerald.

Previously, Lewis served as vice president of marketing for ASD Market Week, the largest portfolio owned by Emerald, which purchased MJBiz on Dec. 31, 2021.

Lewis fills the role left by Pam Moore in October, cementing an all-women leadership team at Denver-based MJBiz.

The other leaders include:

Karalynn Sprouse, an executive vice president at Emerald whose portfolio includes MJBiz, ASD Market Week and other large conferences and trade shows.

Jess Tyler, MJBiz chief revenue and experience officer. Tyler has been with the brand since late 2018, when she joined the team as vice president of events.

Vice President of Sales Sarah Wilson joined the MJBiz team in late April after being promoted from group show director for Emerald brands IGES and American Handcrafted.

Kate Lavin, the incoming editorial director, will join the leadership team, effective Jan. 1.

In 2010, Lewis co-founded Room4 Agency, a creative consultancy in the contemporary-brands space, where she was a partner.

Lewis has earned increasingly senior roles at companies such as Advanstar’s Project and ENK’s Coterie (both now part of Informa); Complex Media’s ComplexCon, formerly in partnership with ReedPop; Brookfield Properties and Nike.

Lewis joined Emerald in September 2022 as vice president of marketing, overseeing ASD Market Week, IGES, Sports Licensing and Source Direct.

She will fully transition to the MJBiz team once a successor is found for ASD.

Lewis will report to Sprouse.

“I am beyond thrilled to add another brilliant female senior leader to the MJBiz portfolio of brands,” Sprouse told MJBizDaily.

“Emilie has been a key contributor to the success of other Emerald-owned brands such as ASD Market Week, Source Direct, IGES and Sports Licensing, and I am more than confident that with her proven track record of success and her deep curiosity and passion for the cannabis industry, Emilie will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of MJBiz.”

Speaking of her new role, Lewis said, “I am excited to be part of the passionate and dedicated MJBiz team, and I look forward to contributing to its next phase of growth.”

“Despite recent industry challenges, we envision a community-centered future that applauds collaboration above competition,” Lewis continued. “One where culture is acknowledged and celebrated, and corporate progression continues to inject expertise and commerce into this dynamic sector.

“My unwavering focus remains to the unique individuals who form the backbone of this industry.”

Lewis can be reached at emilie.lewis@emeraldx.com.