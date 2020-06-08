(Click on the orange arrows to advance the slideshow.)

Cannabis cultivators are relying on technology and automation to help cut costs and keep workers safe during the coronavirus pandemic and the current economic downturn.

Growers say that technology and automation solutions include automated irrigation, fertigation and HVAC systems to limit the amount of labor needed as well as mold and microbial remediation systems – in addition to drones.

Companies that were on the fence about buying new technology or adding automated equipment have been spurred to move forward by the dueling health and economic crises.

Marijuana Business Daily spoke with half a dozen U.S. cannabis growers about the tech and automation solutions they’re implementing.