Casa Verde Capital, a California-based marijuana investment fund launched by rapper Snoop Dogg, finalized a $100 million raise.

This raise and a recent surge in M&A activity are signs of renewed investor interest in the marijuana industry.

The funding brings Casa Verde’s portfolio value to $200 million, according to TechCrunch, which cited sources with knowledge of the company’s dealings.

Casa Verde did not announce its plans for the $100 million.

But, as Benzinga noted, Casa Verde has a track record of solid investments, including stakes in Dutchie, Eaze, LeafLink and Proper.