Marijuana MSO Green Dragon gets $15 million financing for expansion

By MJBizDaily Staff

Los Angeles-based XS Financial is extending a $15 million equipment purchase and financing facility to Green Dragon/Eaze to support existing marijuana processing facilities and expansion in Colorado and Florida.

The capex (capital expenditures) lease facility includes an immediate drawdown of more than $2 million to purchase equipment for the project, according to a news release.

XS Financial is a specialty finance company that provides capital expenditure and equipment financing to U.S. cannabis companies.

Eaze, a California-based cannabis delivery marketplace, last year agreed to acquire multistate operator Green Dragon for an undisclosed price.

According to the release, Denver-headquartered Green Dragon has more than 500,000 square feet of cultivation and processing space and retail locations in Colorado and Florida.

