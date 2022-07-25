Marijuana MSO Green Dragon gets $15 million financing for expansion

Los Angeles-based XS Financial is extending a $15 million equipment purchase and financing facility to Green Dragon/Eaze to support existing marijuana processing facilities and expansion in Colorado and Florida.
The capex (capital expenditures) lease facility includes an immediate drawdown of more than $2 million to purchase equipment for the project, according to a news release.
XS Financial is a specialty finance company that provides capital expenditure and equipment financing to U.S. cannabis companies.
MJBizDaily Indoor Cultivation Buyers Guide – Now available!
Master the complexities of growing cannabis indoors with fundamental tips and guidance from experienced cultivation professionals.
Featured inside:
- Best practices in cultivation facility design
- Tips for mapping out a climate control system and purchasing components
- Indoor cultivation buyers guide checklist
- And more!
Eaze, a California-based cannabis delivery marketplace, last year agreed to acquire multistate operator Green Dragon for an undisclosed price.
According to the release, Denver-headquartered Green Dragon has more than 500,000 square feet of cultivation and processing space and retail locations in Colorado and Florida.