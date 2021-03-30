Missouri medical marijuana sales nearing $25 million mark

Medical marijuana sales in Missouri have hit almost $25 million since the market launched in October, according to state figures.

That total breaks down to roughly $2 million in sales a week, according to the Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association.

“These encouraging sales figures come as no surprise – but are all the more impressive in a pandemic-stricken economy,” the trade association’s executive director told the Associated Press.

Missouri’s medical marijuana program is in its infancy, so it has a long way to go before it reaches its full potential. The state thus far has roughly 90,000 registered MMJ patients.

The market could reach $225 million-$300 million in sales this year alone, according to the Marijuana Business Factbook.