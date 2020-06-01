MJardin aborts acquisition of Nevada cannabis edibles maker

Denver-based marijuana management platform MJardin Group terminated its planned acquisition of Nevada edibles maker Cannabella.

In a short news release, MJardin disclosed only that the deal had failed to close.

The arrangement has been in limbo for more than a year since MJardin announced in April 2019 its plans to acquire Carson City Agency Solutions, doing business as Cannabella.

The deal was originally expected to close by the end of 2019. But the transaction hadn’t closed by April, so under terms of the deal, MJardin pulled out.

The two companies “are in discussions regarding fees, expenses and the status of the deposit consideration made in respect of the acquisition,” according to the release.