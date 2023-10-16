MTL Cannabis Corp. names new chief financial officer

By MJBizDaily Staff

Ontario-based MTL Cannabis Corp., which owns several Canadian marijuana companies, has appointed Jason Nalewany as its chief financial officer, replacing Peili Miao.

MTL Cannabis, which used to be called Canada House Cannabis Group., is the parent company of:

  • Montréal Medical Cannabis Inc., a licensed producer in Pointe Claire, Quebec.
  • Abba Medix Corp., an LP in Pickering.
  • IsoCanMed Inc., an LP in Louiseville, Québec.
  • Canada House Clinics Inc., which operates medical cannabinoid clinics across Canada.

“Jason has been a key part of MTL over the past two years, specifically operating as the driving force to help complete the RTO transaction this past summer,” CEO Michael Perron said in a news release.

MTL Cannabis is the latest North American marijuana company to experience turnover within the office of CFO.

In the United States, Trulieve Cannabis and the parent company of Weedmaps are among the companies that have recently installed new CFOs for a various reasons.

Prior to his new job at MTL Cannabis, Nalewany previously held the CFO role at Montreal Cannabis Medical Inc. and held senior roles at MediPharm Labs, an LP based in Barrie, Ontario.

Nalewany is a Canadian chartered professional accountant and is a graduate of the University of Victoria.

On July 28, 2023, Montréal Cannabis Médical Inc. completed a reverse takeover of MTL Cannabis.

Shares of MTL Cannabis Corp. are traded as MTLC on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

