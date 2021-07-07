Nevada reappoints three members to cannabis regulatory board

Nevada reappointed three members to the compliance board that oversees the state’s cannabis industry.

According to a news release, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the reappointment of the initial three members of the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board:

Jerrie Merritt, a senior vice president with the Bank of Nevada.

Dennis Neilander, a former chair of the state’s Gaming Control Board.

Justice Michael Douglas, a former chief justice of the Nevada Supreme Court. Douglas also will continue in his role as chair of the five-person cannabis board.

Last year, Sisolak appointed former Nevada Dispensary Association Executive Director Riana Durrett and Reno-based physician Dr. Bryan Young as the final two members of the CCB to serve four-year terms.

Douglas, Merritt and Neilander will each serve a four-year term.