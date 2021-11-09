New rules went into effect Monday for Oklahoma medical marijuana businesses, including allowing medical cannabis dispensaries to package and sell pre-rolls up to 1 gram in weight.
According to The Norman Transcript, emergency rules from House Bill 2646, HB 2904 and Senate Bill 1033 also:
- Prohibit the operation of a marijuana testing lab while having ownership of or a financial interest in a cultivation operation or a dispensary.
- Prevent dispensaries from displaying samples of medical cannabis weighing “no more than three grams” in display cases for customers to inspect, provided the samples are not for sale.
- Strengthen the partnership between the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMAA) and the state’s Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs.
- Allow the OMMA to hire 76 new employees to improve compliance and enforcement.
The new pre-roll regulations will benefit dispensaries but likely hurt the licensed processors that, until the change, were the only businesses allowed to package them.