New rules went into effect Monday for Oklahoma medical marijuana businesses, including allowing medical cannabis dispensaries to package and sell pre-rolls up to 1 gram in weight.

According to The Norman Transcript, emergency rules from House Bill 2646, HB 2904 and Senate Bill 1033 also:

Prohibit the operation of a marijuana testing lab while having ownership of or a financial interest in a cultivation operation or a dispensary.

Prevent dispensaries from displaying samples of medical cannabis weighing “no more than three grams” in display cases for customers to inspect, provided the samples are not for sale.

Strengthen the partnership between the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMAA) and the state’s Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs.

Allow the OMMA to hire 76 new employees to improve compliance and enforcement.

The new pre-roll regulations will benefit dispensaries but likely hurt the licensed processors that, until the change, were the only businesses allowed to package them.