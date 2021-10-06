New York eases medical cannabis rules to allow sale of smokable flower

At its first meeting, New York’s marijuana regulatory agency amended the state’s medical cannabis program, including broadening the sale of flower and who can recommend MMJ as a treatment.

The newly formed, five-member Cannabis Control Board will allow a wide range of medical professionals to recommend medical cannabis, from midwives to dentists, according to the Buffalo News.

Allowing smokable flower for patients likely will provide a revenue boost for the state’s medical cannabis companies as flower is typically more affordable than infused products and is a familiar format for new consumers.

The MMJ program has 150,000 New Yorkers certified to obtain medical marijuana, but that number likely will increase with the new changes as well as the permanent removal of a $50 registration fee for patients and caregivers.

All of this is happening before the launch of recreational marijuana sales, which lawmakers say will begin in about 18 months.