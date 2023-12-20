PA medical marijuana dispensaries could increase by 20% under new law

Up to 30 new medical marijuana dispensaries could open in Pennsylvania under a bill signed into law by the state’s Democratic governor, a potential expansion of 20%.

Under Senate Bill 773 – which Gov. Josh Shapiro signed into law Dec. 14, as promised – up to 10 independent MMJ growers now qualify to apply for a dispensary license.

ADVERTISEMENT

That would mean an expansion of up to 20% in the number of dispensaries allowed in the state if all 10 apply, are approved for permits and then open the maximum allowable three retail locations.

The new law also allows up to four dispensaries previously barred from cultivating cannabis to begin growing operations.

That could also help expand product offerings available to MMJ patients in the state, some of whom might be lured to nearby Ohio once adult-use sales begin there as anticipated in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

State lawmakers said the legislation is partially intended to combat what they called a “near-monopoly” in the state by multistate operators.

There’s also new language that would require MMJ license holders to report any change in ownership affecting a stake of 20% or more.