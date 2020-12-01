Pennsylvania medical marijuana research venture gets OK from state

Pennsylvania regulators gave the green light to a company that intends to delve into medical marijuana research, potentially opening the door for much more industry product development.

Organic Remedies has been cleared by the state health department to start growing, producing and experimenting with medical marijuana at its facility in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, according to Harrisburg TV station WHTM.

Chronic pain and opioid-use disorder.

General quality of life impacts.

Usage trends over time for patients.

The Enola-based company’s first harvest is underway, and the company anticipates a new product line before the end of the year.

In addition, Organic Remedies will be opening three new dispensaries around Pennsylvania, including one near its research headquarters in south-central Pennsylvania, on top of three existing dispensaries it already runs.

The company recently secured $22 million in funding for its vertically integrated research and business model from Florida-based Advanced Flower Capital in order to build out its cultivation facility and its three upcoming dispensaries.