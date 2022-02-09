Red White & Bloom acquires Michigan marijuana operator PharmaCo

Canada-based multistate operator Red White & Bloom Brands (RWB) closed its acquisition of PharmaCo, a Michigan marijuana company.

Toronto-based RWB announced its plan to buy PharmaCo in July 2020, exercising its right to acquire the company as part of a financing relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under terms of the all-stock acquisition, Red White & Bloom will issue 37 million units, each unit containing one common share and one convertible preferred share in RWB.

RWB is issuing more units to some of PharmaCo’s creditors to settle debts.

The acquisition includes:

Eight cannabis stores in operation, plus two more that are ready to open.

Two indoor cultivation facilities.

One outdoor cultivation site.

Other owned properties that could be used as cultivation or retail sites.

RWB already operates a manufacturing facility in Michigan.

Grow better: MJBizDaily Greenhouse Components Buyers Guide Maximize your output and quality with the right equipment. Curated by the editors of MJBizDaily, our new, free Greenhouse Components Buyers Guide helps you choose wisely and covers irrigation, automation and ROI. Inside: Cannabis greenhouse buyers checklist

Keep track of everything you need.

Keep track of everything you need. Pros and cons of common benching systems

Help weigh out the best choice for your greenhouse benching system with this overview.

Help weigh out the best choice for your greenhouse benching system with this overview. Cannabis greenhouse Glossary of Terms

What is evaportranspiration? Download the guide to find out and learn more technical jargon unique to greenhouse and the cannabis industry. Get the Guide

In a news release, RWB Chair and CEO Brad Rogers said the company’s Michigan plans “include extending our branded product lines, updating our dispensaries to heighten the customer experience, creating supply chain efficiencies and growing revenue and profitability.”

Red White & Bloom shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange as RWB and on U.S. over-the-counter markets as RWBYF.