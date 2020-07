New Mexico’s largest medical marijuana company is suing the state over new MMJ regulations it calls “arbitrary and capricious.”

Strict testing requirements for pesticides, heavy metals and microbials.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, Ultra Health, based in Bernalillo, is challenging the state health department over several new rules, including:

Ultra Health CEO and President Duke Rodriguez has been successful in several other lawsuits against the health department over other medical cannabis rules.