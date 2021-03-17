Aphria, Tilray to host April shareholder meetings about planned merger

Aphria and Tilray will host special shareholder meetings next month on the proposed merger between the cannabis producers, the companies said.

The meetings will be held via live audio webcast for Aphria and Tilray shareholders on April 14 and April 16, respectively.

According to a news release, Aphria shareholders must vote their proxies before 4 p.m. ET April 12.

Tilray votes need to be received by April 15.

The companies said they already received the required regulatory approvals to complete the deal and await shareholder approval.

“As a combined company, we expect to continue to pursue M&A in the U.S. across the branded consumer products industry that are accretive and can parlay into complementary cannabis products when we are able to do so,” Aphria CEO Irwin Simon said in a statement.

The merger talks took more than a year to finalize, overcoming a pandemic-related pause and an unknown rival bidder, Marijuana Business Daily previously reported.