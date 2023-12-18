Arizona marijuana sales exceed $1 billion in first nine months of 2023

By MJBizDaily Staff

Marijuana sales in Arizona surpassed the $1 billion for 2023 in September, despite some month-over-month sales declines earlier this year.

From January to September, total medical cannabis sales were $267 million and adult-use sales were $797 million, according to nonprofit news organization AZ Mirror.

Data from the state’s Department of Revenue shows MMJ sales have gradually declined in 2023, an expected outcome after the January 2021 launch 0f recreational marijuana sales.

Since that launch, Arizona operators have sold more than $4 billion worth of cannabis products.

Arizona’s adult-use cannabis sales also declined month-over-month this past spring.

In May, adult-use sales decreased to $82.9 million, down from $90.1 million in April.

Several cannabis operators have reduced their presence in Arizona or exited it entirely this past year.

Chicago-based MSO Cresco Labs sold its last Arizona asset in October.

