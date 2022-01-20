British Columbia launching program to promote Indigenous cannabis products

The Canadian province of British Columbia is launching a program to highlight cannabis products in retail stores and online made by B.C.-based Indigenous producers.

The program is intended to help consumers easily identify Indigenous-made products when making purchasing decisions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The B.C. Indigenous Cannabis Product program is an important step to ensure Indigenous business owners are part of this growth and the economic benefits,” Selina Robinson, British Columbia’s minister of finance, said in a statement.

“Our commitment to a shared prosperity with Indigenous Peoples is critical to the economic health of our province and to advancing lasting reconciliation.”

Canada legalized cannabis more than three years ago.

Unlike other jurisdictions in North America, British Columbia has not pledged any meaningful financial support to minorities wanting to be involved in the cannabis industry who were disproportionately punished under marijuana prohibition.

New York, for instance, plans a $200 million fund (250 million Canadian dollars) to bolster marijuana social equity goals.

Solvent or Solventless? We can help.

MJBizDaily Cannabis Extraction Buyers Guide Get strategies and tips from expert processors on choosing cannabis extraction systems, costs, safety precautions and more. Curated by MJBizDaily. Inside: How to choose between solvent-based and solventless extraction methods

Learn which strains are most efficient for each extraction process

Tips on safety precautions from design to training to protective equipment Get the Guide

Participation in B.C.’s program will be voluntary for stores, regulators previously told MJBizDaily, meaning the province won’t compel them to participate.

The program, developed in collaboration with the First Nations Leadership Council, is available to B.C.-based, federally licensed cannabis producers and processors that meet Indigenous ownership requirements.

Licensed producers and processors interested in participating can find more information here.