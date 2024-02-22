Cannabis delivery workers at California’s Amuse join Teamsters

By MJBizDaily Staff

More workers at Southern California cannabis delivery company Amuse have joined the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, marking another victory in the labor union’s push to organize legal cannabis workers.

Los Angeles-based Teamsters Local 630 said its new members include an unspecified number of Amuse “drivers, operations leads, associates, and cash counters” in Culver City.

“We look forward to working alongside our new members to negotiate a strong contract that protects them and addresses their issues at work,” Teamsters Local 630 Secretary-Treasurer Lou Villalvazo said in a statement.

The Teamsters previously announced a successful union vote by Amuse drivers in Lynwood, California, in June 2023.

Teamsters and the United Food and Commercial Workers Union have both made significant progress organizing marijuana sector workers in recent years.

Some of the latest examples include a successful union drive by Trulieve Cannabis cultivation workers in Arizona and another by retail workers at The Dispensary in Las Vegas.

