Marijuana workers in California, Pennsylvania join unions

Marijuana distribution drivers in California and medical cannabis dispensary workers in Pennsylvania have voted to join unions, adding more momentum to the labor movement in the MJ industry.

Drivers at cannabis distribution company Amuse in Southern California “voted overwhelmingly” to join Teamsters Local 630, according to a news release.

“We look forward to getting them a strong contract that addresses the issues that are important to them – security, regular wage increases, respect, and a voice on the job,” Lou Villalvazo, Local 630 secretary-treasurer, said in a statement.

Earlier this month, 11 of 16 workers at Restore Integrative Wellness Center, an MMJ dispensary in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, voted to join the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) International Union Local 1776.

Marijuana workers in California and Illinois recently joined Teamsters.

And the UCFW last year signed up cannabis workers in Michigan, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.