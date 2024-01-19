Cannabis MSO Trulieve appeals Alabama’s license restraining order

By MJBizDaily Staff

Alabama’s yet-to-launch medical marijuana program is embroiled in yet another legal challenge, this time from Florida-based multistate operator Trulieve Cannabis.

Trulieve filed a notice of appeal with the state’s Court of Civil Appeals over a judge’s decision to halt the market’s MMJ licensing process until another lawsuit has been heard, according to Alabama Political Reporter.

Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge James Anderson issued a temporary restraining order against the licensing process on Dec. 28.

Trulieve is seeking to have that decision overturned.

The company also wants to see disagreements over or concerns with the licensing process to be dealt with by the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC) rather than the courts.

Alabama Political Reporter noted that Anderson said in his decision that the AMCC’s processes aren’t adequate.

State regulators have made three attempts to issue licenses since Alabama lawmakers passed medical cannabis legislation in 2021.

