Cannabis wholesale platform LeafLink lays off 80 workers

New York-based LeafLink, a cannabis wholesale tech platform, cut 80 employees earlier this month.

The Dec. 15 layoffs left LeafLink with 180-plus employees.

“Unfortunately, as the cannabis industry continues to face headwinds and the current macroeconomic environment, we needed to take the next step in our evolution to continue supporting the industry,” a company spokesperson told MJBizDaily via email in confirming the job cuts.

“These changes are in no way a reflection on the incredible talent of our team members, and we wish them all the best.”

The cannabis industry has experienced a wave of layoffs in recent months:

Massachusetts-based multistate marijuana operator Curaleaf terminated 220 jobs before Thanksgiving.

California-headquartered cannabis tech company Weedmaps cut 25% of its staff in early December.

Trulieve Cannabis, a multistate operator based in Florida, laid off 36 employees at its Pennsylvania facility, also in December.

LeafLink employees who were laid off and those who were not cut posted their reactions to the cuts on social media platform LinkedIn.

“If I’m being honest, I have feelings of anger, fear and embarrassment from the timing of this event,” wrote Ty Smith a former LeafLink account manager.

“Being a husband, father and an African American male, the uncertainty is challenging to process.

“After reflecting this weekend and reading through posts from my colleagues who were both affected and continuing on at LeafLink, I can also say that I’m encouraged, optimistic and eager to see where my career goes from here.”

