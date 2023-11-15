Colorado’s month-over-month cannabis sales this year lower than in 2022

By MJBizDaily Staff

Colorado’s cannabis sales continue to slump in 2023, with transactions in every month bringing in less than the same month last year.

The state’s Department of Revenue reported $128 million in adult-use and medical marijuana sales in September, a decrease of more than $20 million the same month in 2022, according to the Denver Gazette news outlet.

Total marijuana sales in Colorado reached $146.9 million in September 2022.

The top month for combined sales this year was March, when $136.2 million in transactions was recorded, the Gazette reported.

Because of cannabis oversupply and low prices, Colorado sales were projected to be lower this year than they were in 2022.

Since Colorado launched its adult-use market in 2014, total recreational and medical marijuana sales have exceeded the $15 billion.

