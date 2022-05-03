Connecticut lawmakers are moving toward imposing stricter curbs on marijuana advertising, including barring billboard ads from cannabis retail stores along the Massachusetts border.

The Associated Press reported that a bill that passed the state’s House of Representatives would prevent anyone without a marijuana-related license from advertising the product and marijuana services in Connecticut.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to the state’s rules for cannabis advertising that were made when marijuana was legalized, the same legislation would prevent marijuana businesses in the state from:

Advertising within 1,500 yards of a church or school.

Using images of the cannabis plant in ads.

Advertising on a lighted billboard between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Additionally, the bill – which is now awaiting Senate action – would strengthen rules against “gifting” marijuana, which has been a concern among legislators.

Of concern are cannabis “bazaars,” where people pay a cover charge or buy merchandise at an event and are then given marijuana.

The bill also would allows physician assistants to recommend medical marijuana.

2022 MJBiz Factbook – Now Available The essential resource for cannabis business leaders across all sectors provides the latest data and in-depth analysis you need to develop informed business strategies and avoid costly missteps. Featured Inside: Segmented research reports for the marijuana + hemp industries

Accurate financial forecasts + investment trends

State-by-state guide to regulations, taxes & opportunities

40+ charts and graphs with key data points Get the facts and stay ahead of the curve. Order Your Copy