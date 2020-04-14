The Denver City Council approved a new license to research cannabis as part of the city’s moves to update its marijuana business laws.

The vote was 12-1 in favor of the research permit.

The Office of Marijuana Policy presented the proposal to the council.

The lone dissenting vote arose from concerns about social equity opportunities, according to online news site Denverite.

When Colorado first legalized marijuana, social equity was not a focus, but it has increasingly become an issue in the state.

The Denver City Council also approved: