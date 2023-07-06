Germany publishes first draft law for recreational cannabis

The German government published the draft law for the first pillar of its cannabis legalization process that will govern private and communal marijuana cultivation for recreational purposes.

The law lays a legal foundation for private cultivation and not-for-profit “cultivation associations,” whose members will be allowed to grow cannabis collectively and share a limited amount within the group for their own consumption.

The bill is expected to reach the federal Cabinet for approval in mid-August.

After that, the draft law will be scrutinized in both the German Bundestag – Germany’s parliament – and the Bundesrat sometime this autumn.

However, the Bundestag is responsible for the final decision on the law, and approval in the Bundesrat is not required.

Germany expects the law to enter into force before the end of this year.

Like Canada, Germany says one of the main goals of ending cannabis prohibition is improving public health – not any economic or financial reasons.

Details of the draft law include:

Limiting home cultivation to three cannabis plants per adult.

Limiting legal cannabis possession to 25 grams per adult.

Cultivation association members will be limited to 25 grams of cannabis per day or 50 grams per month.

People up to age 21 are limited to a maximum of 30 grams per month with a limited THC content of 10%.

Implementing a general advertising and sponsorship ban for cannabis and growers associations.

A second law will be introduced in relation to the regional pilot projects – or what Germany calls the second pillar of legalization.

Germany said the second draft law is expected to be coordinated with the European Commission and European Union-member states.

The first draft law is available here.

More information on the process is available here.