Growing marijuana regulators group pressures Congress

The Cannabis Regulators Association, a recently formed but potentially influential marijuana industry group, welcomed an overseer of the country’s biggest MJ market into its fold while pushing Congress on six key reform demands.

California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control on Thursday became the newest member of the Cannabis Regulators Association (CANNRA), a nonpartisan group formed last November.

Members share information, “develop more uniformity across state frameworks” and “assist federal, state and local jurisdictions that have approved or are weighing the legalization of cannabis.”

The group is already trying to throw its weight around.

In a Feb. 18 missive to Congress, the CANNRA outlined its policy priorities, including:

Reinstituting the Cole Memorandum. Rescinded in 2018 by former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the Cole Memo provided protections from federal enforcement for state-legal cannabis programs or providing those protections through other means.

Facilitating access to banking and other traditional financial services.

Seeking removal of federal obstacles to cannabis research.

Coordinating product-safety standards across state jurisdictions.

Standardized laboratory testing industrywide.

Supporting policies and programs that promote social equity in the industry.

In its letter to federal lawmakers, CANNRA noted that “many of these reforms would significantly aid jurisdictions that choose to legalize and responsibly regulate approved forms of cannabis.

“CANNRA supports changes to federal law that would strengthen oversight and increase regulatory certainty.”