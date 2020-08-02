Shelf-life stability: Here’s what cannabis-infused product makers need to know

(This is an abridged version of a story that appears in the August issue of Marijuana Business Magazine.)

Shelf-life stability is no less important to cannabis business owners than it is with traditional food products or dietary supplements.

It’s important for manufacturers of infused cannabis goods such as candies, beverages and creams to understand how their products’ makeup can change over time.

Armed with that knowledge, it’s possible to determine how long those products will last on store shelves and in consumers’ homes.

“Shelf-life stability in the world of cannabis-infused edibles is essentially no different than it is in the world of regular food products or dietary supplements,” Drew Hathaway, senior scientist at Colorado-based Stillwater Brands, told Marijuana Business Magazine.

“The three key pillars of shelf-life stability for any industry should be understanding how your product’s physical, chemical and microbial stability can potentially change over the full duration of the product’s shelf life.”

Experts in the field contacted by Marijuana Business Magazine shared their insights on: