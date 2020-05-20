LivWell continues Colorado expansion, buys marijuana retail chain Mindful

Colorado-based LivWell Enlightened Health continued its acquisition spree this month with the purchase of competing retail chain Mindful, which owns five cannabis stores in the state.

According to Denver alt-weekly Westword, the acquisition expands LivWell’s footprint to 22 storefronts in Colorado with the addition of Mindful’s shops in Aurora, Berthoud, Colorado Springs and Denver to the company’s portfolio.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

In April, LivWell acquired longtime Colorado edibles maker Sweet Grass Kitchen.

Michael Lord, LivWell’s senior vice president of business development, told Westword that 2020 is shaping up to be one of “incredible and strategic growth” for the company.

He said industry watchers should “stay tuned” for more possible acquisitions by LivWell.

The company also purchased Fort Collins marijuana retailer Infinite Wellness Center in 2019 and has been relocating various shops strategically around the Denver area, Westword reported.