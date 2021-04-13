Longtime cannabis reform activist Steve Fox dies

The cannabis industry and reform movement is mourning the death of one of its staunchest advocates, Steve Fox.

The cause of Fox’s death, which occurred Monday, was not disclosed.

He was 53 and residing in Bethesda, Maryland, according to Denver-based VS Strategies, where Fox served as managing partner.

In addition to VS Strategies, Fox was a strategic adviser to the Cannabis Trade Federation.

As a marijuana reform veteran, Fox wore numerous hats over the years with multiple organizations, including Marijuana Policy Project and the National Cannabis Industry Association, both based in Washington DC.

Fox’s colleagues at VS Strategies announced they had begun a GoFundMe page for donations to help support Fox’s family.

“Steve was one of the first political professionals to enter the marijuana advocacy space,” VS Strategies said in a statement issued Tuesday.

“At a time when cannabis policy was just a blip on the political radar and most savvy up-and-comers were unwilling to dip a toe into the space, Steve dove in headfirst.

“While many viewed it as a losing cause that wasn’t worth the fight, he saw it as a cause worth fighting until it was won.”