In a long-awaited move, Maine regulators set an Oct. 9 date for recreational cannabis sales to begin, nearly four years after voters approved adult-use sales.

The state’s Office of Marijuana Policy released the timetable for adult-use cannabis businesses, saying it plans to issue the first licenses Sept. 8 and sales will begin roughly a month later, according to Westbrook, Maine, TV station WMTW.

License types include cultivation, manufacturing, retail and testing.

The office’s director said its goal was to issue the licenses and begin sales earlier in the year, but the coronavirus pandemic delayed the program.

Marijuana Business Daily projects the market will reach $275 million to $325 million a year in sales by 2024.