New York-based marijuana multistate operator Curaleaf Holdings will begin trading Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).

Curaleaf’s shares will trade as CURA on the Canadian exchange, according to a news release.

The company’s senior management team, including CEO Matt Darin and Executive Chair Boris Jordan, will ring the Toronto-based exchange’s opening bell on Thursday.

Curaleaf’s shares will be delisted from the Canadian Securities Exchange at the close of markets on Wednesday. No action is necessary from shareholders.

The company received conditional approval last week to list on the TSX.

Curaleaf had applied in October to list on the TSX, following fellow MSO TerrAscend, which made the jump to the TSX in July.

Both companies aim to tap into a larger pool of investors on the exchange.

“As Curaleaf is now eligible for inclusion into indexes such as TSX and MSCI (Morgan Stanley Capital International Index), this uplisting will ultimately provide significantly higher access to an even broader set of institutional investors from around the world and increase our stock’s liquidity long term,” Jordan said in a statement.

“I am as confident as ever in the direction we are headed and I am grateful to the TSX, our shareholders, partners, and everyone in the company for helping get us here today.”